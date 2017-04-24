Maine Broadband Coalition to urge support of internet connectivity bills
AUGUSTA – The Maine Broadband Coalition will hold a press conference on Wednesday, April 26, to address the need for action this legislative session to improve Maine's internet connectivity. The press conference will take place at 9 a.m. in Augusta, at the Maine Statehouse Welcome Center.
