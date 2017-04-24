Maine Broadband Coalition to urge sup...

Maine Broadband Coalition to urge support of internet connectivity bills

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: State of Maine

AUGUSTA – The Maine Broadband Coalition will hold a press conference on Wednesday, April 26, to address the need for action this legislative session to improve Maine's internet connectivity. The press conference will take place at 9 a.m. in Augusta, at the Maine Statehouse Welcome Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Maine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Mon Snowman 2
The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13) Apr 14 Adam Perry 12
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Apr 13 Raw 18
News Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days Apr 8 longtail 1
News President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer... Apr 6 longtail 1
News Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e... Apr 1 Bob 1
Where can I live in my RV all year? Mar 27 CMD81 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,079 • Total comments across all topics: 280,563,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC