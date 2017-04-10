Maine attorneys to ICE: Stop courthouse arrests

A former federal prosecutor, a patent lawyer, a law professor, a civil rights activist and an ex-public defender are among the 179 lawyers licensed to practice in Maine who signed a letter opposing the arrest of immigrants in courthouses. The letter, dated Friday and addressed to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, urges federal authorities to halt the practice of arrests at courthouses.

