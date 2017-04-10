Maine attorney general: Report on ove...

Maine attorney general: Report on overdose deaths highlights need for more treatment

Maine Attorney General Janet Mills released a revised report Tuesday on drug overdose deaths for 2016 and said the record-breaking numbers further highlight a need for more treatment as well as prevention and education efforts. The total number of Mainers who died from drug overdoses in 2016 was 376 - down slightly from the preliminary data released in February.

