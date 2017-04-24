Lofty art on Friday's Chris Wolf Show on Maine Coast TV 7
On Friday, April 27, 2107, Chris Wolf hosts Paula Apro and Karen Olson of Rockland's Art Loft. Their mission is to enrich the local community through arts and education.
