King wants rural towns to compete for...

King wants rural towns to compete for money to turn around their future

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Sen. Angus King is proposing two competitive grant funds aimed specifically at rural and economically distressed areas to spur regions in need of an economic boost to generate revitalization plans, then act on them. King made the announcement Monday in western Maine at Region 9 School of Applied Technology in Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Sun Heil Hitler 16
News Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e... Apr 1 Bob 1
Where can I live in my RV all year? Mar 27 CMD81 1
Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St... Mar 16 Patriot 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) Mar 11 Crusing 5
News The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar '17 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,046,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC