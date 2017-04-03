King wants rural towns to compete for money to turn around their future
Sen. Angus King is proposing two competitive grant funds aimed specifically at rural and economically distressed areas to spur regions in need of an economic boost to generate revitalization plans, then act on them. King made the announcement Monday in western Maine at Region 9 School of Applied Technology in Mexico.
