Is Maine too soft on vicious dogs?

19 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Before the husky named Dakota started making headlines, Maine Welfare Advisory Council was already planning to advise the Legislature on whether Maine's "dangerous dog" law should be tougher. The council is set to take up the issue at its April 27 meeting at the State House complex in Augusta, according to Rep. Catherine Nadeau, D-Winslow, a council member who argues the state is not doing enough to protect its residents and their pets from vicious dogs.

