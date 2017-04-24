Ireland of late for Friday Night Flix

May's Friday Night Flix at the Belfast Free Library will feature Recent Irish Films. The series screens free movies, gathered from the collection in the Maine library's system, most Fridays at 7 p.m. in the Abbott Room of the library, 106 High St. Karen Gleeson and Paul Sheridan, both coming from families with an Irish heritage, have made the May selections, films dealing with recent Irish events.

