Investors: Plan to build energy park at former Maine mill site won't require state, local cash

7 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Investors hoping to revitalize Maine's forest products and wood-to-energy industries say their vision won't involve asking for more financial help from state or local governments. Stored Solar plans to put together its latest Maine investment with a blend of private money and a federally backed loan for energy projects to get a $240 million biorefinery off the ground in East Millinocket.

