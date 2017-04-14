In a surprise, Maine's independent treasurer files for 2018 gubernatorial race

Maine State Treasurer Terry Hayes filed to run for governor on Friday, becoming the first serious candidate to declare for the 2018 race and positioning herself to continue the state's tradition of formidable non-party Blaine House challengers. The 58-year-old independent from Buckfield flew under the radar in speculation on who will run to replace the term-limited Paul LePage, but carries bipartisan gravitas as a former Democratic legislative leader who left her party to win two terms as treasurer with Republican support.

