In a surprise, Maine's independent treasurer files for 2018 gubernatorial race
Maine State Treasurer Terry Hayes filed to run for governor on Friday, becoming the first serious candidate to declare for the 2018 race and positioning herself to continue the state's tradition of formidable non-party Blaine House challengers. The 58-year-old independent from Buckfield flew under the radar in speculation on who will run to replace the term-limited Paul LePage, but carries bipartisan gravitas as a former Democratic legislative leader who left her party to win two terms as treasurer with Republican support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|13 hr
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC