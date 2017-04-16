Immigrants fear rough waters after federal agents arrest Maine immigrants

About 100 people gathered at Portland's Deering Oaks Park Saturday afternoon to voice their support of immigrant communities, and protest recent developments that bode ill for migrants seeking a new life in the United States. The action from the local chapter of immigrant-run civil rights organization Movimiento Cosecha, comes after recent events, where two migrants were controversially arrested by federal immigration officials and now face possible deportation.

