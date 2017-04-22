Hundreds rally across Maine in international March for Science
Hundreds turned out to Saturday's March for Science at the University of Maine as part of a global rally in opposition to President Donald Trump's questioning of climate change and deep cuts he is proposing for research. Hundreds turned out to Saturday's March for Science at the University of Maine as part of a global rally in opposition to President Donald Trump's questioning of climate change and deep cuts he is proposing for research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 13
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar '17
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC