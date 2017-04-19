How an ex-federal prosecutor saw Main...

How an ex-federal prosecutor saw Maine crime evolve from marijuana smuggling to online fraud

When Thomas E. Delahanty II served a 15-month stint in 1980 and 1981 as Maine's U.S. attorney, his staff was busy prosecuting people smuggling tons of marijuana into Maine's coastal coves. When the former state judge last month finished his second stint as U.S. attorney - this time having served nearly seven years - Maine was averaging more than one drug overdose per day due to an influx of heroin and other opiates.

