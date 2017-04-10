Holocaust Day of Remembrance at the K...

Holocaust Day of Remembrance at the Klahr Center

The Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine [HHRC] will host its annual Yom HaShoah: Holocaust Day of Remembrance program at the Michael Klahr Center at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2017. This year's program will include a screening of the film "Disobedience: The Sousa Mendes Story," the incredible true account of Aristides de Sousa Mendes, a Portuguese Consul who defied the orders of his government and granted thousands of visas to "undesirables" during the Holocaust.

