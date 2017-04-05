Hikers, wind foes: Out-of-state energ...

Hikers, wind foes: Out-of-state energy demands shouldn't mar Maine scenery

2 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Although wind energy is supported by many environmentalists, those who oppose development in the Moosehead region feel the reality of wind power would mean no real reduction in Maine PORTLAND, Maine - Wind power opponents near Moosehead Lake are worried that Massachusetts interests are going to despoil their landscape, 164 years after Bay Stater Henry David Thoreau trundled his famous nature-praising pen through Maine's North Woods. Massachusetts on Friday issued a massive request for clean power proposals that could help the state meet its goal of reducing its electrical system's impact on global warming.

