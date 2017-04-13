High court hints 'action now' needed on Maine ranked-choice vote legality
Projecting a range of dramatic outcomes under Maine's ranked-choice voting law - from a disputed election to a constitutional amendment vote - justices on the state's high court grilled lawyers on both sides about its constitutionality at a Thursday hearing. It was the first salvo in the case before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, asked by the Maine Senate in February to issue an advisory opinion that wouldn't be binding.
