Helping refugees resettle focus of Bangor gathering

Roughly 80 people from greater Bangor gathered at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Saturday morning to learn more about refugees coming to Maine and what role the church is playing in efforts to help them resettle here. "The Role of the Church Welcoming New Neighbors," an information session on helping refugees build new lives through resettlement in the greater Bangor area, was presented by St. Paul the Apostle Parish and Catholic Charities Maine , which has held the federal contract in Maine to be the primary provider of refugee resettlement services since 1975.

