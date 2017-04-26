Has recruiting international students helped balance Maine high school budgets?
Stearns High School in Millinocket made national headlines six years ago for how it responded to declining enrollment and a shrinking budget - it decided to bring in students from other countries through the F-1 visa program to fill in the gaps. Since then, other schools have followed Millinocket's lead, but the strategy hasn't produced the financial windfall that some might have expected.
