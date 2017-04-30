Hannaford stores see shortage of refrigerated foods after warehouse fire
A fire Wednesday night at Hannaford's distribution center in South Portland has led to a temporary shortage of some refrigerated foods at Maine stores, including some fresh produce at the supermarket at the Airport Mall in Bangor. Affected products are being trucked to the company's Maine stores from its warehouse in New York and should be replenished shortly, according to a company spokesperson.
