Guest conductor and soloist Brian Shaw joins UMaine Jazz Ensemble for April 20 concert

Read more: Bangor Daily News

The School of Performing Arts welcome Dr. Brian Shaw, Associate Professor of Trumpet and Jazz Studies at LSU, for a jazz residency April 19-21, including as guest conductor and soloist for the April 20 Jazz Ensemble concert. The Jazz Ensemble concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Minsky Recital Hall and will feature a special performance of Kenny Wheeler's "Sweet Time Suite," in full.

