Guest conductor and soloist Brian Shaw joins UMaine Jazz Ensemble for April 20 concert
The School of Performing Arts welcome Dr. Brian Shaw, Associate Professor of Trumpet and Jazz Studies at LSU, for a jazz residency April 19-21, including as guest conductor and soloist for the April 20 Jazz Ensemble concert. The Jazz Ensemble concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Minsky Recital Hall and will feature a special performance of Kenny Wheeler's "Sweet Time Suite," in full.
