Gov. Paul LePage sign Maine Real ID bill into law
Gov. Paul LePage has signed a bill that will put Maine on track to complying with federal Real ID standards and avoiding problems for Mainers accessing federal facilities or boarding domestic flights. "It is in the best interest of Mainers for state officials to unite in going forward with Real ID implementation," LePage said in a news release.
