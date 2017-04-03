GOP leader of Maine Senate urging colleagues to be civil
The Republican leader of the Maine Senate is calling on his GOP colleagues in the House of Representatives and with the state party to stop making personal attacks against Democrats. Maine Senate President Mike Thibodeau says he has been discouraged and frustrated by the series of attacks, including a recent petition drive by the party that likens the Legislature to a swamp.
