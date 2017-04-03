GOP leader of Maine Senate urging col...

GOP leader of Maine Senate urging colleagues to be civil

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sun Journal

The Republican leader of the Maine Senate is calling on his GOP colleagues in the House of Representatives and with the state party to stop making personal attacks against Democrats. Maine Senate President Mike Thibodeau says he has been discouraged and frustrated by the series of attacks, including a recent petition drive by the party that likens the Legislature to a swamp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) 20 hr Heil Hitler 16
News Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e... Sat Bob 1
Where can I live in my RV all year? Mar 27 CMD81 1
Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St... Mar 16 Patriot 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) Mar 11 Crusing 5
News The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,029,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC