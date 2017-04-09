Frustrated by politics, LePage turns to a veteran educator to leave his mark on Maine schools

Frustrated by politics, LePage turns ...

12 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Maine Education Commissioner Robert Hasson Jr. announces $3 million worth of grants to help Maine school districts with consolidation projects during an April 3, 2017 ceremony in Augusta. AUGUSTA, Maine - With his most ambitious education policy proposals yet on the table, Gov. Paul LePage has covered his flank by defusing ongoing criticism about his refusal to appoint a permanent schools chief for Maine.

