Former Sessions adviser hired to work for Gov. LePage
A former communications adviser to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is now working for Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage. Garrett Murch worked for Sessions while he represented Alabama in the U.S. Senate.
