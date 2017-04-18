Former manager of Maine restaurant cl...

Former manager of Maine restaurant claims he was fired illegally over military leave

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

A former manager of the Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Bangor on Friday sued the restaurant chain in U.S. District Court, claiming that he was fired illegally after spending a month last summer on duty with the U.S. Army Reserves. Daniel Bossie, 41, of Carmel said that he found out the Bangor store was closing just over a week after returning to work from duty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13) Apr 14 Adam Perry 12
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Apr 13 Raw 18
News Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days Apr 8 longtail 1
News President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer... Apr 6 longtail 1
News Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e... Apr 1 Bob 1
Where can I live in my RV all year? Mar 27 CMD81 1
Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St... Mar '17 Patriot 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC