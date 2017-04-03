Florida felines seek new homes in Maine

One of the benefits of P.A.W.S.'s move to John Street is that we can sometimes help overcrowded shelters outside Maine by offering to care for adoptable dogs that they might otherwise euthanize. This week, we're delighted to report that we were able to extend a similarly helping paw to a group of cats from a Florida shelter, and we can't wait for you to get to know them.

