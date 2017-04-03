Filibuster's complexities steeped in ...

Filibuster's complexities steeped in tradition, history

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Advance

WASHINGTON The rationale behind the Democrats' decision to filibuster the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court begins with the Republican Senate's refusal even to consider Judge Merrick Garland, who was nominated by President Obama a year ago, but the issue is far more complex. The GOP's obstruction was unprecedented, and Democrats are loath to reward it by rolling over and confirming Gorsuch to what they see as a stolen seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) 7 hr Heil Hitler 16
News Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e... Sat Bob 1
Where can I live in my RV all year? Mar 27 CMD81 1
Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St... Mar 16 Patriot 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) Mar 11 Crusing 5
News The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,015,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC