Filibuster's complexities steeped in tradition, history

WASHINGTON The rationale behind the Democrats' decision to filibuster the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court begins with the Republican Senate's refusal even to consider Judge Merrick Garland, who was nominated by President Obama a year ago, but the issue is far more complex. The GOP's obstruction was unprecedented, and Democrats are loath to reward it by rolling over and confirming Gorsuch to what they see as a stolen seat.

