Fighting discrimination - Franco-Americans and the Ku Klux Klan
Often, people are surprised, including many in Maine, to learn just how active the Ku Klux Klan was during the 1920's in New England, a history documented by Mark Richard in : " Not a Catholic Nation: The Ku Klux Klan Confronts New England in the 1920s- The forgotten story of Catholic resistance to the rise of the KKK in New England ". In fact, the anti-discrimination group NAACP, working with the Knights of Columbus, fought the Klan during their dreaded acts of ethnic oppression in the 1920s, against French speaking Roman Catholics, a report heard at a Bowdoin College seminar in 2014, by Benjamin Jealous.
