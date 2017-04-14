Elver fishermen getting higher prices this year

Elver fishermen who did not want to be identified used dip nets on the shore of the Union River in Ellsworth on April 6, 2017 to fish for elvers, one of which sat in a net before sliding through the mesh into a bucket. Three weeks into Maine's elver fishing season, the annual springtime fishery has been generating about $900,000 in income each week for the state's licensed elver fishermen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.