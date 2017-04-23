Dog pardon again proves LePage is the...

Dog pardon again proves LePage is the alpha in Maine's power structure

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Bangor Daily News

A husky's life is on the line in what may be Maine's most unusual court case, and one of the only things that can save it is Gov. Paul LePage and a creative interpretation of executive power. The Republican governor found a new way to test his authority in March, when he issued a " full and free pardon " to a dog named Dakota, which was ordered to die by a judge after killing a neighbor's dog last year in Winslow, then attacking that same family's new dog in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... 5 hr Snowman 2
The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13) Apr 14 Adam Perry 12
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Apr 13 Raw 18
News Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days Apr 8 longtail 1
News President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer... Apr 6 longtail 1
News Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e... Apr 1 Bob 1
Where can I live in my RV all year? Mar 27 CMD81 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,079 • Total comments across all topics: 280,536,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC