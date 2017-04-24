Disunity Tour: DNC Chair Tom Perez Bo...

Disunity Tour: DNC Chair Tom Perez Booed Again In Utah

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez and Sen. Bernie Sanders may be headlining the so-called Democratic Unity tour , which kicked off last week, but the DNC chair has found some rather cold receptions in Maine , Florida, and Utah. It highlights the base's desire to move more leftward.

