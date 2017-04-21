Democratsa a Unity Toura Shows Just How Divided They Really Are
If you want to understand the divisions roiling the Democratic party, look no further than its ongoing "unity tour." Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and new Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez are on the road, barnstorming the country as part of a campaign to rally resistance against President Donald Trump and - in theory - make a public display of their common cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 13
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar '17
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC