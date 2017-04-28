David Rockefeller's will leaves art, millions of dollars and an island in Maine
David Rockefeller , the billionaire philanthropist who died last month at the age of 101, made sure in his will that some of his vast fortune and possessions will remain in Maine, where several generations of his family have summered for more than a century. At the time of his death, according to Forbes, Rockefeller was the oldest living billionaire in the world and had an estimated net worth of $3.3 billion.
