Dad charged 38 years after baby son's death with killing him

" The father of a 4-month-old boy whose death was classified nearly 38 years ago as sudden infant death syndrome was arrested Friday after detectives concluded it was homicide. Burton "Ben" Hagar, 62, of Farmington, was charged with murder after being indicted this week, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

