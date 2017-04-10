Dad charged 38 years after baby son's death with killing him
The father of a 4-month-old boy whose death was classified nearly 38 years ago as sudden infant death syndrome was arrested Friday after detectives concluded it was homicide. Burton "Ben" Hagar, 62, of Farmington, was charged with murder after being indicted this week, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|7 hr
|mainer
|17
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC