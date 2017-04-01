Concord Korean War veteran honored with christening of ship
Thomas Hudner Jr., a Korean War veteran from Concord, Mass., sat bundled in a wheelchair Saturday beneath the towering guided-missile destroyer about to be christened in a steady snowstorm. The warship above him, a 509-foot-long amalgamation of deadly force and cutting-edge technology, would bear his name in testimony to the former Navy pilot's startling courage during the horrific Battle of Chosin Reservoir nearly 67 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Sat
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC