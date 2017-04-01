Concord Korean War veteran honored with christening of ship

Thomas Hudner Jr., a Korean War veteran from Concord, Mass., sat bundled in a wheelchair Saturday beneath the towering guided-missile destroyer about to be christened in a steady snowstorm. The warship above him, a 509-foot-long amalgamation of deadly force and cutting-edge technology, would bear his name in testimony to the former Navy pilot's startling courage during the horrific Battle of Chosin Reservoir nearly 67 years ago.

