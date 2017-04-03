Celebrating butterflies and moths

Celebrating butterflies and moths

Photographer Louise Shorette will present What Is In Your Backyard? Butterflies & Moths of Maine, featuring images taken in Jackson, Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m. at the Jackson Learning Center & Historical Society. Also known as "The Library"), the community center is behind the Town Office and Fire Station on Moosehead Trail/Route 7. To volunteer or for more information, call 722-3445 or 722-3023.

