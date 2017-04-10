Brewing Industry's Economic Impact on...

Brewing Industry's Economic Impact on Maine to be Examined at Husson University

Five area business and economic leaders with insight into Maine's growing craft beer industry will participate in, "More Than Just Beer: How the Brewing Industry Impacts the State of Maine." This panel discussion will take place at the Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business on Thursday, April 27 at 3:00 p.m. According to a recent economic impact study released by the Maine Brewers' Guild, the Maine brewing industry employed 1,632 people directly, and helped support the creation of 545 additional jobs in other industries.

