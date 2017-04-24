Bill to better fight mosquito-borne disease passes committee
A bill authored by Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King designed to help combat the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses such as the Zika virus has passed a committee test. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee unanimously approved King's bill on Wednesday.
