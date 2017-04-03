Belfast Farmers' Market Participates ...

Belfast Farmers' Market Participates in Maine Harvest Bucks Program

Friday, April 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The original Belfast Farmers' Market begins its thirty-seventh outdoor season on Friday, April 14, 9 am to 1 pm in the yard at Waterfall Arts, 256 High Street, Belfast. Market runs rain or shine and accepts EBT, SNAP, credit and debit cards, a service that is handled by volunteers from the Maine Farmland Trust at the Market Info table.

Chicago, IL

