Belfast Farmers' Market Participates in Maine Harvest Bucks Program
Friday, April 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The original Belfast Farmers' Market begins its thirty-seventh outdoor season on Friday, April 14, 9 am to 1 pm in the yard at Waterfall Arts, 256 High Street, Belfast. Market runs rain or shine and accepts EBT, SNAP, credit and debit cards, a service that is handled by volunteers from the Maine Farmland Trust at the Market Info table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Thu
|longtail
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 2
|Heil Hitler
|16
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC