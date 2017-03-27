Artists & Makers 2017
The fourtha annual Artists & Makers Conference will be held Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.a at the University of Maine's Hutchinson Center, 80 Belmont Ave./Route 3. Hosted by Archipelago and the Island Institute, the one-day event offers practical tips and strategies to help arts businesses grow. It is open to all artists and makers who live and produce work in Maine.
