Arsenic forces Maine school to restrict water use
A Maine school has shut down its drinking fountains and is bringing in water from off site after discovering elevated arsenic levels in the building's drinking water. School Administrative District 11 Superintendent Patricia Hopkins told parents of students attending Helen Thompson School about the test results earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 13
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar '17
|CMD81
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC