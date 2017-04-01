April Fools' storm dumps more than fo...

April Fools' storm dumps more than foot of snow in parts of Portland

An April Fools' Day snow storm had dumped heavy wet snow on southern and western areas of the state but left northern Maine unscathed by late morning Saturday. Greater Portland received between 10 and 14 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Gray .

