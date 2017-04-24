Annual Maine Pottery Tour May 6 and 7
Camden Clay Company features work by artist and maker Austin P. Smith; much is functional, but the "Laite Beach Crab Claw Necklace" is a foray into the wearable. The first weekend in May is pottery weekend in Maine as ceramics studios around the state open their doors to the public for the annual Maine Pottery Tour.
