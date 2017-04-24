'An amazing, amazing food:' A Maine man's mission to preserve native flint corn
Albie Barden of Norrigewock is among the few people who call themselves cornkeepers. He has been preserving and trying to bring back native strains of flint corn that were grown in many Maine and New England regions by Native Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|9 hr
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 13
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC