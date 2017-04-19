'All lives matter,' LePage tells protesters at USM
Gov. Paul LePage calmly weathered a torrent of disruptions during a student-organized town hall at the University of Southern Maine's Portland campus Tuesday evening. LePage was interrupted repeatedly during the hourlong event by chants of "black lives matter" from roughly 25 protesters, some of whom shouted profanities at the Republican governor as they were escorted out of USM's Hannaford Lecture Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 13
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar '17
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC