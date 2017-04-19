'All lives matter,' LePage tells protesters at USM

Gov. Paul LePage calmly weathered a torrent of disruptions during a student-organized town hall at the University of Southern Maine's Portland campus Tuesday evening. LePage was interrupted repeatedly during the hourlong event by chants of "black lives matter" from roughly 25 protesters, some of whom shouted profanities at the Republican governor as they were escorted out of USM's Hannaford Lecture Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.