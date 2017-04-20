70 years after the great fires in Mai...

70 years after the great fires in Maine, new novel explores the aftermath

"The Stars are Fire," by Anita Shreve, is a fictional tale based on the Maine Fires of 1947. Set in Biddeford Pool, Maine, where Shreve once lived, it tells the story of 24-year-old Grace Holland, whose husband disappears while helping to fight the fires.

