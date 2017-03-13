Your Company Could Be One of the "Best Places to Work" in Maine
Portland, ME-March 15, 2017- The Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resources Management is on the lookout for employers who qualify for its "Best Places to Work in Maine" honors. The program recognizes companies that have established and consistently fostered outstanding workplace environments.
