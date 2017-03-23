Workshop goes into the light

Beginning Friday, April 7, the Farnsworth Art Museum will present a four-week Capturing Light with Watercolor workshop. Led by Midcoast artist Erica Qualey, the workshop will run from 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays at the museum's Gamble Education Center, at the corner of Grace and Union streets.

