What you need to know about Wednesday's women's strike
Organizers of The Women's March on Washington have called for a national women's strike for Wednesday, corresponding with International Women's Day . Following last month's A Day Without Immigrants , this week's A Day Without A Woman is billed as "a one-day demonstration of economic solidarity," in the U.S., and is organized by the same group that spearheaded the Jan. 21 marches across the country to stand up to the Trump administration.
