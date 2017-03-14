Western Maine expected to bear brunt of winter storm Stella
A band of 18 to 24 inches of snow is expected to fall across parts of western Maine today in a storm is ready bury the state. "It will be here in Portland by 9 a.m.," meteorologist Tom Hawley of the National Weather Service Gray office said Tuesday morning.
